Investor Kevin O'Leary says he prioritizes meaningful relationships and honest debate over public approval, promising respect to critics who engage seriously.

O'Leary Focuses On Inner Circle, Not Popularity

On Sunday, in a post on X, O'Leary explained that his definition of success is centered on a small circle of trusted individuals rather than mass popularity.

"I don't measure success by popularity. I care about my inner circle and honest debate," he wrote.

He added, "You don't have to agree with me but if you're willing to engage, I'll respect you. Even my loudest critics get a response if they put in the effort."

In a video clip, O'Leary elaborated that his core circle is no more than 20 people.

"People say, how do you deal with it? all the hate mail and all the stuff you get, being controversial. I don’t. I don’t care. I mean, I just the only people I care about is is is that my immediate circle," he said.

The only thing I ask for is respect," he added.

O'Leary emphasized that thoughtful critics earn his attention. "The people I respect the most are the ones who write me two-page essays about how much they hate me…They actually invested in me that way. I mean, you got to respect that."

O'Leary Shares Startup Advice And Daily Routine

Earlier, O'Leary highlighted that high customer acquisition costs (CAC) were a leading cause of early-stage startup failures.

He wrote on X, "Why do 80% of businesses fail in the first 36 months? Customer acquisition cost. If it costs you more to get a customer than they’re worth over their lifetime, you’re going bankrupt on ads."

He added that achieving sustainable CAC unlocked growth and attracted investors.

He also warned founders against relying too heavily on optimistic "hockey-stick" financial forecasts, advising them to stay flexible and preserve cash until their business momentum was clear.

O'Leary shared his personal routine, saying he woke at 5 a.m., read global news, biked 12 miles, followed a strict fasting diet, and focused on three main daily tasks.

He stopped managing thousands of emails, calling them "a constant stream of noise and garbage."

