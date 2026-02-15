The stock market delivered another strong performance last year, with the S&P 500 finishing up 16.4%, capping three consecutive years of double-digit gains driven heavily by tech and AI-related names. Despite some early turbulence — including a sharp drop on Liberation Day amid worldwide tariffs — markets climbed the wall of worry, rebounding sharply and hitting new highs by year-end.

But that wasn't the only thing breaking records.

Annuities, which have had a mixed reputation — loved for their guarantees but often avoided due to complexity or cost — shattered records for a fourth consecutive year. According to LIMRA's annuity survey, U.S. retail annuity volume rose 6% to $461.3 billion in 2025, with fourth-quarter sales up 12% to $114.4 billion, marking the ninth straight quarter above $100 billion.

What's driving this resurgence amid a bull market? For many clients, market volatility and interest rate uncertainty make guarantees more appealing than chasing returns. Fixed or index-linked annuities can provide a predictable floor and, in some cases, lifetime income streams — features that feel especially attractive to older generations or those nearing retirement.

In addition, older generations that have lived through the dot-com bubble and the great financial crisis (2007-09) are aware of how quickly gains can evaporate. And poor returns early in retirement often lead to derailed spending plans for years.

For advisors, this isn’t about pushing annuities universally, but about recognizing what the data reveals in client conversations:

The rise in annuity adoption isn't just a stat; it's a reflection of client priorities in today's economic environment. For advisors, it's a reminder that planning isn't just about chasing returns — it's about addressing client fears, behavioral biases, and the desire for certainty. Sometimes, the right solution is less about beating the market and more about giving clients peace of mind.

Photo: Andrey_Popov/Shutterstock