Elon Musk once expressed a controversial perspective on retirement planning, suggesting that saving for retirement may become unnecessary in the future. His vision, shared on the “Moonshots with Peter Diamandis” podcast and at the World Economic Forum, relies on a tech-driven future where artificial intelligence and robotics create a world of abundant goods and services.

Musk’s idea of “universal high income” would make essentials like housing and healthcare cheap and accessible, thus eliminating the need for traditional retirement savings.

However, experts are skeptical about this outlook, with Alicia Munnell from Boston College’s Center for Retirement Research calling it “nonsense” and emphasizing that Musk “has no idea about how the American person lives.”

Why Musk’s Vision Sparks Skepticism

Geoffrey Sanzenbacher from the Center for Retirement Research also highlighted the importance of saving, especially with potential changes to Social Security that could make it less generous. “Saving more while working is probably more, not less, important than in the past,” he stated.

Is Retirement Planning Still Relevant Today?

As reported by Thestreet, experts stress that most people rely on wages rather than investment income, unlike Musk. If AI and automation replace human labor faster than they create new jobs, earnings could become unstable, making personal savings a critical lifeline.

Additionally, Gopi Shah Goda from Brookings' Retirement Security Project emphasized that retirement planning involves managing long-term uncertainties like health expenses and market volatility, which Musk’s vision does not address.

The Economic Realities Behind Saving More

Even technology thinkers like historian Yuval Noah Harari have cautioned against relying solely on futuristic visions like universal basic income without addressing potential inequalities. Harari has noted that technological advancements do not automatically guarantee economic security for all.

Ultimately, while Musk’s ideas may stimulate discussion about the future, retirement researchers argue that saving remains the most reliable way to protect against aging, health shocks, and policy changes.

As Munnell succinctly put it, Musk’s advice may be worth considering for rockets and robots, but not for retirement planning.