Kevin O'Leary, a prominent investor and television personality, has offered some advice to young investors.

‘Mr. Wonderful’ Recommends Index Investing Strategy

On Saturday, O’Leary, also known as “Mr. Wonderful,” took to X to share some investment wisdom. He suggested that individuals in their 20s should invest $1,000 in a stock index and then consistently add to it each week.

“If you're 20 and have $1,000, put it in a stock index and forget about it. Add to it every week,” O’Leary wrote on X.

Long-Term Returns Support Early Investment Approach

The Canadian businessman emphasized the long-term potential of the market, which he said has historically delivered returns of approximately 10-12% annually.

“The market has delivered close to 10–12% a year over the long run. Start early, stay consistent, and you'll retire rich.”

He concluded his advice by saying that starting early and staying consistent can help lead to a comfortable retirement.

O’Leary’s advice aligns with the notion of long-term, low-maintenance investing.

The strategy aligns with guidance from other financial experts, including Vincent Chan, who last year said young people can build significant wealth by investing automatically and leaving it untouched until retirement.

