Former White House communications director and SkyBridge Capital founder Anthony Scaramucci outlined a simple, step-by-step approach to financial success, emphasizing work, discipline, and consistent saving.

How Scaramucci Advises Young Americans To Build Wealth

On Tuesday, in a post on X, Scaramucci shared a video clip offering practical advice for anyone looking to grow wealth from the ground up.

"Step one is simple: get a job," he wrote on X.

He added, "That means showing up ready — personal hygiene, clean clothes, whatever you can manage. Start somewhere."

He encouraged workers to save at least 10% of their earnings, even if the amount feels small.

"Bank it, invest it, build the habit. That's how a nest egg forms — week by week," Scaramucci wrote.

The former financier drew on lessons from the 1926 classic The Richest Man in Babylon.

"I started with almost nothing at 18 and learned this from a 100-year-old book," he said. "The formula hasn't changed: discipline, work, and saving. That's how momentum begins."

Scaramucci also stressed the importance of personal presentation. "Work on personal hygiene. Try to get a clean suit or clean garments. Clean yourself up. Go get a job somewhere," he said in the clip.

Scaramucci On Resilience, Financial Reality

Scaramucci urged resilience and personal responsibility while warning that many Americans were under growing financial pressure.

Last month, the SkyBridge Capital founder encouraged young people to confront setbacks without self-pity, citing his own White House dismissal as a lesson in accepting reality and moving forward.

He also cautioned entrepreneurs about the volatility that comes with risk.

Separately, Scaramucci highlighted a widening gap between income and basic stability in the U.S., saying it took about $131,000 a year to live without constant financial stress, compared with a median income of about $84,000.

He said the disparity was evident in everyday hardships and questioned whether such conditions were acceptable in the world's richest nation.

