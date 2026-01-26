Millionaire CEO Mark Tilbury Highlights 'Two Financial Levers You Can Control: Income And Expenses'

Entrepreneur and Financial guru Mark Tilbury said that building wealth is not dependent on a high salary, but on managing income and expenses and using extra earnings to invest.

Tilbury's Simple Financial Rule For Wealth Building

On Sunday, in a post on X, Tilbury laid out a simple framework for personal finance, saying there are "two financial levers you can control: income and expenses."

He urged followers to create positive cash flow regardless of their salary, and highlighted a budgeting method he said is commonly used by high earners.

"The 25/50/10 rule" divides income into growth, essentials, stability, and rewards, Tilbury wrote, recommending that 25% be allocated to investing, 50% to necessities, 15% to stability measures such as emergency savings, and 10% for discretionary spending.

Tilbury also advised people to reduce expenses by paying off high-interest debt and tracking spending to eliminate unnecessary subscriptions.

"Pay your credit card off in full every month to avoid interest," he said.

He then shifted focus to income, arguing that increasing earnings offers far more potential than cutting costs.

"If you want to travel the world, become financially independent, or live life on your own terms: focus more on increasing your income," he wrote, recommending a side hustle or freelancing as a way to diversify revenue streams.

Tilbury encouraged people without skills to learn one, and emphasized that investing is essential for long-term wealth.

"If you invested $1k a month into the S&P 500 over 28 years, you'll have over $1M," he wrote.

Tilbury's Wealth Habits For Young Adults

Earlier, Tilbury said he transformed from a broke employee into a multimillionaire by using debt strategically, quitting dead-end jobs, and building multiple income streams.

He recalled being bullied in a "soul-crushing 9-5" in his 20s, then later creating a successful career with a YouTube channel of over 7 million subscribers.

He credited habits such as embracing debt to buy assets, setting goals, and knowing when to quit.

Tilbury also shared 35 lessons for young adults, stressing that willpower and focus were essential and warning that consuming too much content would waste time.

He emphasized networking over knowledge, encouraged learning from failure, and urged young people to build unique skills, protect their reputation, and start investing early.

He also advised avoiding flashy cars in your 20s, choosing partners wisely, and staying punctual.

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

Photo courtesy: Shutterstock