Kevin O'Leary Warns No LinkedIn Profile Is 'Red Flag:' 'We check Your Posts, Your History, Your Digital Footprint… Everything'

Renowned investor Kevin O'Leary warned job seekers that a missing LinkedIn profile can raise immediate concerns as employers increasingly vet candidates' online activity.

LinkedIn Profile Now A Hiring Must-Have

On Tuesday, O'Leary posted on X, saying the first place he and other employers go when hiring is LinkedIn.

"First stop when we're hiring? LinkedIn," he wrote, adding that a lack of a profile is "a red flag."

He said recruiters examine not only work history but also the broader digital presence of candidates.

"We check your posts, your history, your digital footprint… everything," O'Leary wrote, emphasizing the depth of scrutiny that job seekers face in the modern hiring process.

The investor also tied online visibility to career advancement, arguing that understanding social media is now essential for professional success.

"If you want to lead, work remotely, or grow your career, you must understand how social media really works," he said, urging professionals to treat their online profiles as part of their professional brand.

O'Leary On Productivity, Pay, Daily Discipline

Earlier, O'Leary shared how his daily habits, evolving career advice and productivity strategy shaped his success.

He said he typically woke up at 5 a.m. without an alarm, followed global news, exercised daily and maintained strict routines around diet and communication to stay focused.

O'Leary also said he had changed his long-standing view that engineering was the most valuable graduate degree, arguing that top content creators were seeing the fastest wage growth in 2025.

He said storytellers who could drive measurable sales and marketing results were earning hundreds of thousands of dollars across multiple companies.

He further emphasized a productivity method inspired by Steve Jobs, urging entrepreneurs to focus on three critical tasks each day and ignore distractions.

O'Leary said consistently completing those priorities created continuous momentum and accelerated business growth.

