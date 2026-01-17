Warren Buffett: 'It Doesn't Take a Genius' To Figure Out What a Business Is Worth

In a recent interview, billionaire investor Warren Buffett discussed a variety of subjects, including his struggles to find a suitable large-scale investment for Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE:BRK) , his decision to refrain from political commentary, his unique parenting style and how to find good businesses.

Buffett revealed that despite having nearly $400 billion in cash, he’s finding it difficult to identify a large company for Berkshire Hathaway to acquire. He also shared his thoughts on the future of his company under the leadership of new CEO Greg Abel and the challenges associated with philanthropy.

Talking about how to find good businesses, Buffett said, "It doesn't take a genius, and it sure doesn't take any Greek symbols or anything like that to figure out what a business is worth. If Greg Abel quit at high school like some of our managers have, he'd still be as smart as he is."

During the interview with CNBC, Buffett also explained his recent silence on political matters. He expressed concern that his political comments could influence perceptions of his company and its employees, prompting him to withdraw from public political discussion.

In a lighter vein, Buffett shared his unique method of giving his children their allowance. He used to give them quarters, which they would then insert into a slot machine he owned, effectively returning the money to him.

Buffett’s insights into his investment strategy and his decision to refrain from political commentary provide a glimpse into the mindset of one of the world’s most successful investors.

His unique approach to parenting and his humorous anecdote about his children’s allowance also offer a personal look at the man behind the billions.