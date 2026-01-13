Kevin O'Leary Says Politics Hurt Profits: 'You Don't Make Money Being Loud Online'

Shark Tank investor Kevin O'Leary warned that mixing politics with business can alienate customers, urging entrepreneurs to focus on policy rather than partisan battles.

O'Leary Urges Entrepreneurs To Stay Politically Neutral

On Monday, in a post on X, O'Leary addressed the question of how he balances business with political discussions.

He wrote, "People always ask how I mix business and politics. I don't. The minute you pick a side, you piss off 50% of the market. I focus on policy, not politics."

O'Leary emphasized the importance of understanding the practical rules that affect business, rather than engaging in social media theatrics.

"You don't make money being loud online, you make money understanding the rules," he added.

O'Leary Shares Key Lessons On Business, Money And Competition

Last year, O'Leary compared entrepreneurship to professional sports, saying both were stressful but in different ways.

He noted that athletes face short careers, while entrepreneurship lasts decades and offers ongoing challenges and the thrill of competition.

Many athletes, including Tom Brady and Shaquille O'Neal, transition into business to keep competing in "the biggest sport on earth now… MONEY."

O'Leary also shared that if he had no money and 30 days to earn $10,000, he would monetize a basic social media skill businesses still struggled with, using short-form video for customer acquisition on a results-based deal.

He credited his mother, Georgette, for shaping his financial discipline.

He recalled how she invested a portion of her earnings weekly into dividend-paying stocks and bonds, never touching the principal, a practice that influenced his own investing philosophy and led him to build an indexing company at a young age.

