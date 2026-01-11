New Poll Reveals Major Social Security Gap Advisors Can't Ignore

Social Security may be the most popular government program in America — with more than 74 million people receiving monthly payments — and yet, it's one of the most misunderstood.

A new national poll finds that 83% of Americans view Social Security favorably, and more than 80% expect it to provide at least part of their retirement income. Yet at the same time, 70% expect benefits to be cut, and nearly a third believe the program won't exist when they retire.

For advisors, that tension, paired with deep skepticism is worth paying attention to.

One reason for the disconnect is simple: most people don't really understand how Social Security works. Nearly half don't realize today's payroll taxes fund today's retirees. Most don't know how much they pay in payroll taxes, when benefits actually begin, or how large benefits can be. Many believe Social Security functions like a personal retirement account they paid into, rather than a pay-as-you-go system with built-in redistribution.

That misunderstanding shapes expectations and frustration. A majority believe younger workers are getting a worse deal than today's retirees, and nearly two-thirds say Congress has "broken its promises." Younger Americans, in particular, are far more open to benefit cuts for current retirees if it protects them from higher taxes, while older Americans overwhelmingly want current benefits preserved at any cost.

For advisors, this creates both a challenge and an opportunity.

Many clients treat Social Security as a guarantee, even while expressing doubts about its future. That combination can lead to complacency ("it'll be there somehow") or disengagement ("it won't matter anyway"), neither of which is good planning behavior.

At the same time, Social Security is a powerful tool that can be used for education and engagement. Clarifying how benefits work and are calculated can reduce anxiety and replace fears with confidence and encouragement.

Another notable data point is that 51% of those polled said they aren't currently saving for retirement, yet most still expect Social Security to be there and play a significant role when they are of retirement age. That gap reinforces how important it is to position personal savings not as a replacement for Social Security, but as the stabilizer that gives clients flexibility, no matter what changes (cuts, etc.) may come.

