Mark Tilbury Shares 35 Hard-Earned Lessons For Young Adults: 'Most Of My Success Came From My Failures'

Entrepreneur and Financial guru Mark Tilbury is urging young adults to adopt key habits and mindsets early in life, sharing 35 hard-earned lessons he says can shape success and personal growth.

Key Success Lessons For 20-Somethings

On Saturday, in a post on X, Tilbury, 58, outlined practical advice for those in their 20s.

"Work on your willpower. You’ll never reach your full potential if you can’t focus for long periods of time," he wrote.

He added, "Producers > Consumers. Put more content out than you consume, or you’ll be robbed of your time and attention."

Tilbury also highlighted the value of relationships over raw knowledge.

"Who you know > What you know," he said, emphasizing networking as a crucial tool for opportunity.

He encouraged young adults to embrace failure, learn from mistakes, and make reversible decisions quickly, noting, "Most of my success came from my failures. I wish I knew this sooner."

Other advice included standing out by combining unique skills, prioritizing reputation, and starting retirement investing early.

Tilbury also warned, "Skip the flashy car. It’s a waste in your 20’s. Instead, buy used & reliable."

He also reminded readers to choose life partners wisely, maintain punctuality, and base motivation on vision rather than fear.

O’Leary And Charlie Munger Share Timeless Advice

On Saturday, “Shark Tank” star Kevin O’Leary urged young adults to avoid putting all their money into a single stock or idea, calling it the fastest path to financial disaster.

He warned that the riskiest mistake in one's 20s was failing to diversify and advised, "Never put more than 20% in a sector or 5% in a single stock" to survive volatile markets.

late investor Charlie Munger, who passed away in 2023 at 99, shared life lessons for pursuing goals without delay.

In 2017, he told 40,000 Berkshire Hathaway shareholders, "If you’ve got anything you really want to do, don’t wait until you’re 93," emphasizing that time moves quickly and opportunities should be seized before it's too late.

