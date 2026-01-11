Kevin O'Leary Warns Young Investors: 'The Riskiest Mistake People Make In Their 20s? No Diversification'

"Shark Tank" star and investor Kevin O'Leary is urging young adults to avoid putting all their money into a single stock or idea, calling it the fastest way to financial disaster.

O'Leary Urges Diversification For Young Investors

On Saturday, O'Leary, also known as Mr. Wonderful, shared blunt advice on X for young investors navigating volatile markets.

"The riskiest mistake people make in their 20s? No diversification. They throw everything into one stock, one idea, one restaurant. Big mistake," he wrote.

He emphasized the importance of spreading investments across sectors and companies, cautioning against concentrated risk.

"Never put more than 20% in a sector or 5% in a single stock. When poo hits the fan, you want to survive," O'Leary added.

O'Leary Shares Life, Money, Homebuying Advice For Young Adults

Last year, O’Leary shared advice on personal growth, finances, and homeownership for young adults.

He reflected on how failures and successes shaped his life, telling his 25-year-old self, "Don't change anything," and urging young professionals to embrace mistakes as part of their growth.

O'Leary also advised that buying a home only made sense if one planned to stay long-term, recommending early-career adults rent close to work, save commuting costs, and invest the difference.

Additionally, he criticized Gen Z's spending habits, calling small, habitual expenses like spending $28 on lunch while earning $70,000 a barrier to wealth accumulation and suggested such money could be better invested in long-term index funds.

