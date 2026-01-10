Elon Musk Envisions A Future Where Retirement Savings Are Obsolete, Says 'Don't Worry About Squirreling Money Away For Retirement'

Elon Musk has proposed a future where the concept of saving for retirement could become obsolete.

During a recent episode of the “Moonshots with Peter Diamandis” podcast, Musk shared his vision of a future where technological advancements in AI, energy, and robotics would lead to an abundance of resources, resulting in a “universal high income” for all.

Musk, whose net worth is over $600 billion, anticipates that this future would enable people to have access to “better medical care than anyone has today, available for everyone within five years,” and a world with “no scarcity of goods and services.”

“If any of the things that we’ve said are true, saving for retirement will be irrelevant,” Musk said.

“One side recommendation I have is: Don’t worry about squirreling money away for retirement in 10 or 20 years. It won’t matter,” he added.

Musk cautions about a potentially “bumpy” transition period

However, during the conversation, Musk also cautioned about a potentially “bumpy” transition period characterized by social unrest and a potential loss of purpose. He posed the question, “Now, if you actually get all the stuff you want, is that actually the future you want?”

Despite Musk’s companies leading the charge in technological innovation, his recent prediction starkly contrasts with the current economic landscape many Americans are navigating, marked by inflation, high interest rates, and sluggish wage growth.

Musk’s vision of a future where retirement savings are unnecessary is a radical departure from the current economic model. If realized, it could fundamentally alter societal norms and expectations around work, income, and retirement.

However, the transition to such a future could be fraught with challenges, including potential social unrest and a loss of purpose, as Musk himself acknowledged.

Moreover, Musk’s prediction starkly contrasts with the current economic reality, characterized by inflation, high interest rates, and sluggish wage growth. It remains to be seen how these economic challenges will be addressed in Musk’s envisioned future.