You Make Six Figures but Feel Broke -- You Might Be a HENRY

If you earn a six-figure income but still feel like money slips through your fingers faster than it should, you're not alone—and you're probably not doing anything "wrong." On paper, your income looks impressive. In reality, your savings don't feel secure, your net worth doesn't reflect your paycheck, and the idea of missing a few paychecks makes you uneasy. That disconnect has a name, and understanding it is often the first step toward fixing it.

What Does It Mean to Be a HENRY?

HENRY stands for High Earner, Not Rich Yet, and it describes people who earn strong incomes—often anywhere from $100,000 to $500,000 per year—but haven't built meaningful wealth yet. These are professionals with solid careers, advanced skills or degrees, and significant future earning potential. From the outside, HENRYs look successful. Inside, many feel financially exposed.

Most HENRYs are in their 30s or 40s, right in the phase of life when expenses peak. Housing costs are high, student loans may still be lingering, childcare is expensive, taxes are brutal, and lifestyle expectations rise quickly alongside income. The result is a strange middle ground: too much income to feel "struggling," but not enough accumulated wealth to feel secure.

Signs You Might Be a HENRY

A surprising number of six-figure earners fit the HENRY profile without realizing it. One of the biggest clues is net worth—or the lack of it. You may earn a lot, but once you subtract student loans, mortgages, car loans, and other obligations, there's not much left over. In some cases, net worth may even be flat or negative despite years of strong income.

Another common sign is where your paycheck actually goes. Rent or mortgage payments, childcare, insurance, taxes, and loan payments eat up a massive share of income before saving or investing even becomes an option. On top of that, you may still travel, dine out, and enjoy a comfortable lifestyle—yet feel behind compared to peers who appear more "established." Emotionally, this creates constant tension: you're doing well, but it never feels like enough.

Why Six-Figure Earners Often Feel Broke

The HENRY problem isn't really about income—it's about cash flow and structure. High earners tend to live in high-cost environments with high fixed expenses. Housing in desirable cities, childcare, healthcare, insurance, and student debt can consume most of a six-figure paycheck before discretionary spending even starts. These costs have risen faster than wages for many professionals, squeezing margins even at higher income levels.

Then there's lifestyle creep. As income grows, expectations quietly follow—nicer cars, better vacations, upgraded homes, private schools, premium subscriptions. Raises and bonuses that could fuel long-term wealth often get absorbed into day-to-day living. Social pressure and comparison only amplify this effect, making it harder to prioritize future security over present comfort.

Finally, many HENRYs lack a coordinated financial plan. They may save here, invest there, and contribute to retirement accounts inconsistently—but without a clear strategy tying everything together. Without structure, even strong incomes tend to evaporate rather than compound.

How HENRYs Can Actually Build Wealth

The upside of being a HENRY is simple: you already have the hardest part—earning power. The challenge is converting income into growing net worth instead of a permanently expensive lifestyle.

That starts with clarity. Knowing your true net worth, tracking cash flow, and understanding exactly how much can be redirected toward investing and debt reduction creates momentum. From there, focusing on high-interest debt, setting clear priorities, and using tax-advantaged accounts consistently can change the trajectory faster than most people expect.

Just as important is putting boundaries on lifestyle expansion. When raises come in, deciding in advance how much goes toward investing versus consumption helps prevent income from becoming a treadmill. Building a real emergency fund also reduces the background anxiety that many high earners carry quietly.

For many HENRYs, the missing ingredient isn't information—it's structure, accountability, and an outside perspective.

Ready to Stop Feeling Broke? Talk to a Financial Advisor

If this sounds familiar, you don't need to overhaul your life overnight. What matters is shifting from reactive money decisions to a clear, intentional plan. A qualified financial advisor can help align your income, debt, investments, taxes, and long-term goals so your money actually works together.

