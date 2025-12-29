Sam Altman Says He's 'Envious of the Current Generation of 20-Year-Old Dropouts'

Sam Altman, CEO of OpenAI, expressed his admiration for the entrepreneurial success of Gen Z college dropouts. Altman, himself a Stanford University dropout, shared his views at the DevDay conference.

During the interview, Altman stated, “I'm envious of the current generation of 20-year-old dropouts.” He believes that the opportunities for young entrepreneurs to create and innovate are incredibly vast.

Despite his own success as a tech entrepreneur, Altman confessed he misses the freedom to brainstorm new startup ideas. His commitments as CEO of OpenAI, a company he co-founded with Elon Musk, consume most of his mental space.

Altman’s comments come at a time when the value of higher education is being questioned, especially in the tech industry. A recent LinkedIn Workforce Confidence survey revealed that only 41% of junior U.S. professionals believe a college degree is necessary for career success.

Altman joins a list of successful tech leaders who dropped out of college, including Bill Gates, Larry Ellison, Steve Jobs, Jack Dorsey, and Mark Zuckerberg. The latter also recently suggested that not everyone needs to go to college, as many jobs don’t require it.

Altman’s remarks highlight a growing trend among Gen Z entrepreneurs who are choosing to forgo traditional education paths in favor of starting their own businesses.

This shift in mindset is reflective of a larger conversation happening within the tech industry about the value and necessity of a college degree.

As more tech leaders like Altman and Zuckerberg question the importance of a college degree, it could potentially influence the future of education and employment in the tech industry.

This could lead to a greater emphasis on skills and experience over formal education, changing the way tech companies hire and train their employees.

