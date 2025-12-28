Shaquille O'Neal Says 'I Didn't Know I Was Poor, I Guess I Should Have, My Mom Tried To Feed A Young Family of Six On Chicken A La King Out of A Can'

NBA icon Shaquille O’Neal once discussed his early financial challenges and how they influenced his views on wealth and success.

O’Neal provided a glimpse into his modest beginnings, stating that he was oblivious to his family’s financial constraints during his younger years. “I didn't know I was poor. I guess I should have,” he admitted in his book, “Shaq Uncut: My Story.”

Despite the adversities, O’Neal didn’t perceive himself as underprivileged. He considered his upbringing as normal, a mindset he credits for shaping him into a triumphant athlete and business tycoon.

O’Neal’s openness about his personal journey and challenges distinguishes him from other sports legends, making him relatable to a wide audience. He believes it’s his responsibility to share his experiences, particularly his hardships, to help others avoid similar pitfalls.

"We moved all the time because we couldn't make the rent. My mom tried to feed a young family of six on Chicken a la King out of a can. We ate a lot of franks and beans and noodles. Lots of noodles," he wrote in the book.

As O’Neal grew older, he became aware of his family’s financial struggles. This awareness, he asserts, propelled him to make prudent financial choices in his adulthood, steering clear of the financial missteps many ex-NBA players have encountered.

O’Neal’s childhood experiences instilled in him the importance of security and stability, guiding his decisions to invest and establish his business empire. His philanthropy with his wealth has been a consistent trait throughout his career and into his retirement.

O’Neal’s story serves as a powerful reminder of the impact of financial literacy and the importance of making informed financial decisions.

His journey from humble beginnings to financial success underscores the potential for transformation through determination, resilience, and financial prudence.

His candidness about his financial journey provides valuable insights and lessons for individuals navigating their own financial paths.

