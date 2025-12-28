Survey: Nearly Half of Americans Are Starting 2026 More Stressed

For many, the new year is framed as a fresh start. But for a growing number of Americans — despite the record-setting year in the markets — 2026 is arriving with more anxiety than optimism.

According to a recent survey from Allianz Life, nearly half of Americans (48%) say they are more stressed now than they were this time last year — representing a 5% increase year-over-year. Rather than easing, financial pressure appears to be building as the calendar turns.

That stress isn't hard to trace. It's tied to everyday financial pressures: higher costs for the necessities, income that isn't keeping up, thin emergency savings, rising debt, healthcare expenses, and growing concerns about job security.

For advisors, the key takeaway isn't simply that stress is rising, but how it's changing behavior — especially around retirement. When finances feel tight, long-term goals tend to fade into the background, and saving for retirement is one of those that tends to get pushed down the priority list.

The data reflects that shift. The survey found that 27% of Americans have less confidence in their ability to meet retirement goals than they did a year ago, with Gen X and Gen Z feeling the most discouraged. In addition, more than 20% say they're actually further away from retirement than they were last year.

This is where the ripple effects tend to come into play. When clients feel financially overwhelmed, long-term planning can feel optional — or even unrealistic. Contributions get paused. Check-ins get delayed and conversations get postponed until "things calm down."

Job anxiety adds another layer with the survey finding that more Americans plan to start looking for a new job next year (56%, up from 47% last year). Still, a good chunk plan to stay put and take part in "job hugging." Of those that are not looking for a new job, 71% say it's because it seems safer to stay put in the current economic environment.

While "job hugging" can protect short-term stability, without a significant pay raise, it often leads to slower income growth at a time when expenses continue to rise — reinforcing the stress cycle.

Still, there are reasons for cautious optimism. Nearly half of respondents saying they plan to make and keep a financial resolution this upcoming year, especially younger generations.

For advisors, this is a great time to reframe progress, and to encourage making retirement a priority. Clients don't need dramatic overhauls in a stressful environment. They need reassurance that small, steady actions still matter. Emphasizing and celebrating incremental wins, maintaining contributions and clarifying priorities can help clients keep moving forward without adding pressure.

Read Next:

Photo: Nenad Cavoski/Shutterstock