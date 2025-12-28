Kevin O'Leary Tells 25-Year-Old Self 'Don't Change Anything,' Sharing Hard-Earned Lessons From Successes, Failures

The "Shark Tank" investor and entrepreneur Kevin O'Leary shared life advice, reflecting on the role of failures and successes in shaping personal and professional growth.

O'Leary Says Failures Shape Success

On Friday, O'Leary, known as "Mr. Wonderful," posted a message imagining what he would tell his 25-year-old self.

"If I could text my 25-year-old self, I'd say: ‘Don't change anything,'" he wrote.

He added, "The good, the bad, the failures, the wins, that's your DNA. That's what gives you the experience to avoid the wrong path and stay on the right one."

He framed these experiences as the foundation of personal growth and professional success, encouraging young professionals to embrace mistakes rather than fear them.

See Also: Trump's AI Order Under Fire— Amy Klobuchar Says It's ‘Likely Illegal' While Bernie Sanders Calls It ‘Extremely Dangerous'

O'Leary Revealed Daily Routine And Money Lessons

Earlier this month, O'Leary attributed his sharpness at 71 to early mornings, ruthless focus, and eliminating distractions, including emails.

He followed a disciplined routine of tracking global news, biking, working out, and practicing intermittent fasting, while applying a "signal and noise" framework he learned from Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) co-founder Steve Jobs.

O'Leary also shared lessons from his spending habits.

He once bought a Porsche for fun and called it the "most fun he's ever had spending money," but credited his wealth, reportedly over $400 million, to his mother's advice: never spend the principal, only the interest.

He admitted to regrettable purchases, like extravagant cowboy boots, but noted most Americans cannot afford such mistakes.

Read Next:

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

Photo courtesy: Kathy Hutchins / Shutterstock.com