Kevin O’Leary, the Canadian businessman and investor from “Shark Tank,” disclosed his daily routine, including his unique sleep habits and strategies for maintaining work-life balance.

O’Leary, also known as “Mr. Wonderful,” wakes up naturally at 5 a.m. without the use of an alarm. He begins his day by catching up with global news, with a focus on Asia and Europe, before setting off on a 12-mile bike ride.

O’Leary, who receives thousands of emails every day, has decided to forego managing them and instead prefers direct messaging.

He told Business Insider that he follows a strict diet, fasting for 16 hours and eating only two meals a day. His work philosophy is centered around accomplishing three main tasks each day, a concept he picked up from Steve Jobs.

“I don’t need an alarm. Sometimes, when I have to be somewhere, I’ll set it. But it’s just a natural rhythm for me to get up at 5 a.m,” he told the outlet.

Also Read: Kevin O’Leary Told Student To Pick Business Over Fiancée: ‘She’s Easier To Replace’

“I don’t do emails anymore because I get anywhere from 2,000 to 4,000 a day. I’ve tried every system to take the crap out, but over the years, my email address has gotten out there, and so it’s just a constant stream of noise and garbage,” O’Leary further added.

In addition to his business ventures, O’Leary also made his acting debut in the Timothée Chalamet film “Marty Supreme,” which is set to premiere on Christmas Day.

Despite the disruption to his routine caused by the filming schedule, O’Leary managed to adhere to his sleep pattern, even taking naps during makeup sessions.

O’Leary’s daily routine provides a glimpse into the discipline and strategies that have contributed to his success as a businessman and investor. His ability to adapt his routine, even in the face of new challenges such as his acting debut, demonstrates his commitment to maintaining a balanced lifestyle.

This insight into O’Leary’s daily life not only offers valuable lessons for aspiring entrepreneurs but also highlights the importance of adaptability and balance in achieving success.

Read Next

Kevin O’Leary Sounds Alarm on Rich Kids’ Upbringing: ‘They Become Lost in a Sea of Mediocrity, It’s a Disaster for Them’