Kevin O'Leary Reveals Daily Routine He Uses To Cut 'Noise,' Stay Competitive

Longtime "Shark Tank" investor Kevin O’Leary says ruthless focus, early mornings and eliminating distractions, not hustle culture, are the keys to staying sharp and competitive at 71.

O'Leary's Daily Routine Centers On Early Morning

On Tuesday, O'Leary, the entrepreneur known as "Mr. Wonderful," detailed his daily routine in a Business Insider article, outlining how he structures his time to minimize what he calls "noise" and maximize results.

O'Leary said he wakes up around 5 a.m. without an alarm to stay ahead of global business developments.

He posted on X, "I don't wake up early to feel productive, I do it to stay ahead of the noise."

He begins his day tracking news from Asia and Europe before biking roughly 12 miles and completing a long workout.

He practices intermittent fasting, avoids breakfast and closely monitors his diet.

"You can really change your productivity and how you feel with your energy by just eating a better diet," O'Leary said.

O'Leary Quit Email And Focuses On Just Three Priorities

A central part of O'Leary's approach is a "signal and noise" framework he learned while working with Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) co-founder Steve Jobs.

He limits each day to three high-impact priorities and blocks out distractions until they are completed.

"You need a ratio of at least 70% signal," he said.

To protect that focus, O'Leary has eliminated email, citing an overwhelming volume. "I get anywhere from 2,000 to 4,000 a day," he said.

"I'm never going to get to them, so I don't try." Instead, he relies on direct messaging for essential communication.

O'Leary On Luxury Gifts And The Limits Of Early Retirement

O'Leary reflected on two lessons shaped by experience rather than theory—one involving relationships and the other work.

Last week, He said a rare Tiffany-stamped Patek Philippe he bought for his wife initially upset her after he assumed he knew what she wanted.

Over time, admiration from friends changed her view, and the watch became a favorite, prompting O'Leary to be more cautious with luxury gifts for close family.

He also said retiring at 36 after selling his company to Mattel for $4.2 billion left him bored and unfulfilled.

While he supported financial independence, O'Leary said work provided purpose, structure and social connection, and that retiring early did not bring the happiness often promised by the FIRE movement.

