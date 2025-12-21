Mark Cuban Says His Children Struggle With the Downsides of His Wealth: 'It's How Other People See Them'

Billionaire entrepreneur Mark Cuban opened up about the unique challenges his children encounter as a result of his significant wealth.

Cuban, who has an estimated net worth of more than $5.7 billion, expressed his concerns about the expectations his wealth sets for his children.

The comments were made during a discussion with TikToker Bobbi Althoff on "The Really Good Podcast."

Cuban, a father of three children aged between 13 and 20, stated that his wealth often leads to assumptions about his children. He hopes that his children will establish their own careers and paths without constant comparison to him.

"Sometimes I think [the money is] the part they don't like," Cuban said during the discussion. "Not that they want to be poor, but it sets an expectation, it's how other people see them."

Known for his entrepreneurial spirit and investments, Cuban encourages his children to achieve their own successes, rather than relying on his reputation or wealth.

He motivates his children to use their own money, earned from chores or jobs, for purchasing non-essential items.

He also disclosed that his 13-year-old son is following his entrepreneurial footsteps, selling candy bars to classmates and learning about business costs.

Cuban’s remarks underscore the unique challenges faced by the children of wealthy individuals. The expectations set by their parents’ success can often lead to undue pressure and scrutiny.

Cuban’s approach to parenting emphasizes the importance of self-reliance and individual success, values he hopes will guide his children in their own journeys.

His son’s entrepreneurial endeavors suggest that Cuban’s values are already influencing the next generation of business leaders.

