December 21, 2025 2:20 PM 1 min read

Shaq Declined an $80,000 Expense, Then Turned It Into a Million-Dollar Win

by Bibhu Pattnaik Benzinga Staff Senior Writer
NBA superstar Shaquille O’Neal has demonstrated that his business acumen is as impressive as his basketball skills. O’Neal’s decision to opt for a cost-effective security solution for his property has resulted in a lucrative investment.

What Happened: In a 2019 interview with CNBC, O’Neal disclosed that he declined an offer to install $80,000 worth of security cameras at his Atlanta residence.

Instead, he chose a more economical option from Ring, outfitting his home with 10 to 15 cameras for approximately $2,000.

After experiencing the product’s effectiveness and cost-efficiency firsthand, O’Neal decided to invest in Ring.

During the interview, he said that he met with Ring’s CEO, Jamie, at a Las Vegas conference and expressed his desire to contribute to the company’s expansion.

O’Neal’s $1 million investment in Ring significantly contributed to the company’s growth in the security camera industry.

In 2018, Amazon Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) purchased Ring for an estimated $1 billion, making it one of O’Neal’s most profitable investments.

Why It Matters: O’Neal’s investment strategy is rooted in his belief in the products he invests in. His decision to invest in Ring is a testament to his business philosophy, which combines prudence with a conviction in the product’s potential to benefit others.

This approach has not only helped him amass a net worth of $500 million but also solidified his reputation as a savvy investor.

