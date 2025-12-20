Shaquille O'Neal Won't Share His Fortune With His Kids: 'I'm Not Going To Hand It to You'

NBA superstar Shaquille O’Neal once expressed his desire for his children to carve their own path to wealth, notwithstanding his own $500 million fortune.

O’Neal, who has a diverse investment portfolio encompassing real estate, technology, and entertainment, is instilling in his children the principles of self-reliance and entrepreneurship. His business ventures include ownership of 155 Five Guys restaurants and nine Papa John's franchises in Atlanta.

Despite his substantial wealth, the ex-LA Lakers player is adamant that his children must present a viable business plan before he contemplates providing them with any financial assistance.

In a 2021 interview, O’Neal expressed, "My kids are older now. They kinda upset with me – not really upset – but they don't understand. Because I tell them all the time. We ain't rich. I'm rich. You've got to have Bachelor's or Master's degrees and then if you want me to invest in one of your companies, you're going to have to present it. Bring it to me, I'll let you know. I'm not giving you nothing.”

As a father of six, O’Neal underscores the significance of education and self-reliance. He envisions his children as future professionals and business owners.

Also Read: Shaq Accidentally Invested $250,000 In This Company, Now Its Value Is Skyrocketing: ‘My Only Regret, I Wish I Would Have Bought More’

"Listen, I got six kids. I would like a doctor, somebody to own a hedge fund, a pharmacist, a lawyer, someone that owns multiple businesses, someone to take over my business. But I tell them I'm not going to hand it to you. You gotta earn it," he further said.

In another interview, he introduced his concept of "respectable nepotism", which involves the necessity of a business plan before contemplating any financial aid.

O’Neal’s distinctive parenting approach highlights the value he places on financial independence and self-reliance. His concept of "respectable nepotism" further underlines his belief in success based on merit, even within his own family.

This approach could potentially inspire other wealthy individuals to adopt similar principles, fostering a culture of self-reliance and entrepreneurship among the next generation.

Read Next

Shaquille O’Neal’s Parenting Strategy: Sons Must Leave Home at 18, Daughters Can Stay Indefinitely: ‘I Like My Girls a Little Bit Better’