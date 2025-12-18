Dave Ramsey Tells Caller Not To Trade $300,000 Trust For 'Bizarre' $5,000 Bribe

Financial expert Dave Ramsey advised a caller on his radio show against giving his father access to a $300,000 trust, calling the offer of $5,000 a "bizarre" attempt at bribery.

On Wednesday, caller Jack explained that his grandfather had left a trust for his three children, with his father receiving annual payments due to a history of poor financial decisions.

Once his father passes, Jack is set to inherit a lump sum estimated between $250,000 and $300,000.

Jack said his father asked him to sign a document releasing the trust early, offering $5,000 upfront and claiming Jack would get the rest later.

"I don't believe there will be any money left," Jack told the Ramsey Show hosts.

Ramsey Calls Proposal ‘Bizarre,’ Advises Setting Boundaries

Ramsey responded bluntly: "So, you’re going to trade, he’s asking you to trade $300,000 for 5,000 bucks."

“he’s so illogical that he actually believes you would trade 5,000 for 250. That’s just bizarre to me.“

Co-host Ken Coleman added, "You cannot control your dad or the situation he’s put you in, but you got to do what’s best for you."

Ramsey added, “Anytime you’re setting a boundary with a boundaryless person, less is more.“

Ramsey and Coleman emphasized that Jack should expect an emotional reaction from his father and advised a short, firm, and kind response: "Dad, you know, I love you and I’ve thought about this and I think I’m just going to stick with grandpa’s plan… I’ll be cheering for you."

Ramsey Advises On Family Inheritance And Rental Disputes

Last month, two callers brought inheritance and family financial dilemmas to Ramsey and his co-hosts.

Kevin faced pressure from his late father's longtime girlfriend and her daughter to share his inheritance, even though there was no will, marriage, or legal claim.

Co-hosts George Kamel and Jade Warshaw told Kevin he owed nothing and warned that giving in could lead to further demands.

In a separate case, Jenna's 73-year-old father, living on Social Security, requested $400 a month from rental profits after she and her brother had purchased their childhood home far below market value.

Ramsey advised that she had no moral or ethical obligation but could consider a small gesture, emphasizing the importance of setting boundaries to prevent unfair benefits to her brother.

