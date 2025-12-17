Dave Ramsey Tells Exhausted New York Father Drowning In $123,000 Debt: 'Something's Got To Move, You decide What…'

An overwhelmed New York father of four, struggling with more than $123,000 in debt, was urged by financial expert Dave Ramsey to make bold changes to save his family and financial future.

Father Of Four Overwhelmed By Multiple Jobs, Mounting Debt

On Tuesday, Beau, 43, called in to the Ramsey Show, describing the stress of juggling a full-time job, three side gigs, and a household with four children aged 7 to 15.

He and his wife live paycheck to paycheck, carrying $40,000 in SBA debt, $30,000 in student loans, $30,000–$40,000 in personal debt, and $13,000 in car loans.

"I’m talking to a guy who can’t even form a sentence because you’re completely exhausted," Ramsey said.

"Something's got to change. You're carrying all of this… these plates are crashing all around you."

Ramsey Urge Career Change, Family Income Adjustment

Co-host Jade Warshaw encouraged Beau to find work he is "wired to do" and suggested his wife temporarily enter the workforce to help the family income.

"You need a new job and you need to not have four jobs because you’ve been doing that for too long," she said.

Ramsey emphasized decisive action: "There is a lot of stuff my friend Beau can do that makes more money and better decisions. You are not stuck. But you are going to have to change something."

He added, “Something’s got to move. You decide what it is before it decides for you.“

He compared the situation to a log jam in a river, saying bold action is sometimes necessary to move forward.

Ramsey Show Advice On Budget Cuts, Debt Elimination

A mother of four appeared on the Ramsey Show on Monday and described how her family's rapid growth pushed them into a $300,000 debt crisis despite earning $240,000 a year.

Caller Valentina said she and her husband went from two to seven family members in less than five years and were struggling with $98,000 in credit card debt, $132,000 in student loans, personal loans and a 401(k) loan, leaving them negative each month.

Hosts Rachel Cruze and Ken Coleman urged the couple to adopt a strict budget and cut major expenses, including private school tuition, warning their lifestyle was unsustainable.

Ramsey reinforced that eliminating debt and building a three- to six-month emergency fund were critical to long-term financial stability, encouraging listeners to ignore outside pressure and remain disciplined.

