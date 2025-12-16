Ramsey Show Warns Woman Earning $20,000 She's Financially Trapped By Controlling Boyfriend, Hosts Compare Her Situation To 'Indentured Servant'

A woman earning $20,000 a year was warned on The Ramsey Show that her boyfriend's control over her job, rent, and car is keeping her in a financially and emotionally dependent situation.

Caller Reveals Financial Dependence On Boyfriend's Bar Job

On Monday, Isabelle, 28, told hosts Ken and Jade that she works at a bar and restaurant owned by her boyfriend.



"I feel like I'm kind of a hostage in this situation," she said, explaining that while her salary is $20,000, her boyfriend owns the bar, provides her car, and covers her rent.



Despite working 90 hours a week, she still struggles to pay bills and is $3,500 in debt.

Experts Warn Of Manipulative Relationships And Financial Control

Ken responded, "You’re basically working for your livelihood. You are an indentured servant."

Jade added, "You can’t stay with this guy. You cannot. He’s not going to let you get ahead. He’s controlling you."

The hosts urged the caller to consider leaving the relationship or taking a break to regain financial independence.

Ken advised, "He’s got you underneath his thumb.“

He added, “There’s no way for you to get out of this other than you break up with this guy. You have to. and you go work, you go get a good job and you start over."

See Also: Trump Administration Reverses Sanctions On Brazilian Judge Overseeing Bolsonaro Coup Case As Diplomatic Ties Warm

Ramsey Show Highlights Money Conflicts And Relationship Red Flags

Two callers to The Ramsey Show described how money conflicts exposed deeper relationship problems, leading the hosts to emphasize financial compatibility and clear boundaries.

One caller, Briana, said she ended her engagement after realizing her disciplined saving habits clashed with her fiancé's unstable employment and overspending.

Hosts praised her decision, saying she avoided a future divorce, while urging her to take responsibility for the debt she accumulated during the relationship and focus on rebuilding her finances.

In a separate call, Brittany, 23, said her husband allowed his mother to take control of the couple's budget without her consent.

Dave Ramsey called it a serious boundary violation, and co-host Rachel Cruze said the issue reflected a lack of respect rather than a budgeting problem.

The hosts advised focusing on repairing trust through counseling and setting firm boundaries.

Read Next:

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

Photo courtesy: Shutterstock/ II.studio