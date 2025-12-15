Kevin O'Leary Reveals Wife's Simple Rule That Made Him Wealthy: 'Most People Don't Get Rich Because...'

Kevin O'Leary, the "Shark Tank" star and investor known as Mr. Wonderful, credited his wife's financial advice for helping him build his fortune, emphasizing that restraint in spending is key to wealth.

O'Leary Credits Wife's Rule For His Wealth

On Sunday, O'Leary posted on X, sharing a personal insight about financial discipline.

"One financial rule my wife made me follow? I can hear her now: ‘Don't buy that. We don't need it.' It's not romantic, but it's the truth," he wrote.

O'Leary stressed that resisting unnecessary purchases is often what separates the wealthy from those who struggle financially.

"Most people don't get rich because they can't say no," he added, highlighting the role of self-control in long-term financial success.

O'Leary's Top Rules For Smart Spending And Wealth

Earlier this month, O'Leary said the biggest money mistake people made was buying a house too big and letting emotions override finances.

He advised keeping mortgages under a third of income, warning that stretching beyond that left buyers "house poor" and stressed.

Separately, he also emphasized building a $5 million untouched nest egg, using only the income and touching the principal only in emergencies.

O'Leary framed this advice for entrepreneurs and side-hustlers, stressing that discipline and restraint, not flashy spending, determined long-term financial success.

