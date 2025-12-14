Mark Cuban Says 'This Is The Job-Hunting Advice I Give My Own Kids In The Age Of AI'

Mark Cuban offered his advice for those seeking jobs in the era of artificial intelligence (AI), highlighting the benefits of working for smaller companies over large corporations.

What Happened: Recently during an interview, Cuban shared his insights for those entering the job market in the AI era. His advice leans towards choosing smaller companies over large corporations.

Cuban believes that in larger corporations, AI skills may not stand out as they would likely be common among the numerous IT department employees.

On the other hand, smaller to medium-sized companies, which often lack this depth, are usually led by entrepreneurs without the luxury of conducting extensive research.

These companies could greatly benefit from fresh graduates working on AI projects, leading to immediate results.

"Small- to medium-size companies don't have that depth. They are typically entrepreneurially driven and don't have the flexibility to have people research things. Bringing a new graduate on to work on agentic AI projects is inexpensive for them and can get them immediate results," Cuban told CNBC.

Using his own company, Cost Plus Drugs, as an example in a podcast episode of “The Dumbest Guy In the Room”, Cuban stressed that individuals with a grasp on AI can help automate processes, thereby increasing the company’s productivity, competitiveness, and profitability.

Also Read: Mark Cuban’s Secret To Launching Successful Business: ‘It Doesn’t Matter How Many Times You Fail, You Only Have To Be Right One Time’

Cuban also shared that 95% of companies have not yet seen a measurable revenue return from their AI investments.

The exceptions are mostly early-stage tech startups led by young entrepreneurs who design their companies’ processes around AI models specifically tailored to their businesses.

He urged his children and other young individuals to learn as much as they can about AI and its implementation in companies. Cuban perceives that companies are currently grappling with understanding how to utilize AI for a competitive edge.

″Small companies have to compete differently, and they don't have the resources to just have a huge IT department. Just like we saw with the early days of the internet, you hired young kids who were more comfortable with it, who learned it already and could come in and implement new things," Cuban said.

As AI continues to revolutionize various industries, Cuban’s advice underscores the potential opportunities that smaller companies can offer. These companies, often more flexible and innovative, can provide a platform for individuals to make a significant impact with their AI skills.

Furthermore, as Cuban highlighted, these companies can benefit greatly from AI, potentially leading to immediate results and increased competitiveness in the market.

Read Next

Mark Cuban Says His Children Struggle With the Downsides of His Wealth: ‘Not That They Want To Be Poor, But It Sets An Expectation'