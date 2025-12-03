Ramsey Show Caller Exposes Fiancé With $20 Million Family Business Who Refused Marriage After Pregnancy: 'Behavior Is A Language'

A woman calling into The Ramsey Show revealed how her fiancé, who comes from a wealthy family with a $20 million business, changed his stance on marriage and finances after she became pregnant.

Fiancé Refuses Marriage And Prenup

On Tuesday, the caller, identified as Allison, told co-hosts Jade Warshaw and Dr. John Delony that her fiancé, who she said has $4 million personally and access to a $15 million to $20 million family business, abruptly changed his stance on combining finances and pursuing a legal marriage once she became pregnant.

"We decided to try for a child and instantly succeeded," she explained. "But once that happened, his tone changed… even getting married legally at all."

Financial Imbalance And Lack Of Transparency Raise Red Flags

Allison said she closed her own thriving business, moved to support his family's company and now works informally without compensation.

She added that her fiancé handed her a credit card and suggested that she should provide "security."

Delony didn't hold back. "This guy just done a 180 on you?" he asked, later warning, "Behavior is a language. This man has said, I do not want you a part of my life."

Warshaw pointed to his refusal to discuss a prenuptial agreement as another red flag. "A guy like this, he would be planning to protect his assets," she said.

"But the fact that he didn’t even say… he wasn’t even intending to get married at any point."



Allison acknowledged she may be staying due to embarrassment and sunk costs. "Probably more than I want to acknowledge," she said.

Ramsey Urges Couples To Prioritize Finances And Pre-Marital Counseling

Last month, financial expert Dave Ramsey advised couples to focus on their own financial stability and take pre-marital counseling seriously to prevent future conflicts.

He cited examples of newlyweds facing money tension, emphasizing that "broke people can’t help broke people."

He also recommends steps like paying off debt, building an emergency fund, and saving for retirement before helping others.

Ramsey also stressed that even long-term couples should prepare for marriage like training for a marathon, addressing key areas including money, children, religion, and in-laws to ensure honesty, alignment, and healthy boundaries.

