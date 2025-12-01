Dave Ramsey Co-Hosts Slam 'Bank Of Anna' Pressure After 20-Year-Old Caller Says Parents Demanded She Buy Them New House

On Sunday, a 20-year-old student's emotional call to The Ramsey Show sparked a forceful rebuke from co-hosts after she revealed that her parents pressured her to use her life savings to buy them a new home.

Parents Push 20-Year-Old To Fund Bigger House

Anna, a biomedical engineering PhD student planning to attend medical school.

She told Dave Ramsey co-hosts George Kamel and Rachel Cruze that her parents had been urging her to purchase a bigger, "nicer" house for the entire family despite already owning a 2,000-square-foot home.

"Anna, you should buy us a house. We need a new house. You have the money. Why don’t you just do it?" she explained.

Anna said her mother had even demanded she "just need to sign the papers," adding, "Don't worry, you'll remake the money."

Ramsey Hosts Warn Of ‘Bank Of Anna’ Manipulation

Anna has saved roughly $150,000 through work, tutoring, and selling an app she built as a teen. She told the hosts that about $100,000 of that was set aside for medical school.

My mom told me, “You can take loans," Anna said.

Kamel called the parents' request "insane," warning that agreeing would turn her into the "Bank of Anna."

He added, "It's not your job to make your mom happy."

Cruze said the situation reflected "complete dysfunction" and cautioned that giving in now would only invite escalating demands in the future.

Anna revealed she had already signed a home contract under pressure, but had not paid the earnest money.

The hosts urged her to withdraw immediately and consider moving out. "You don't owe them anything," Kamel said.

Dave Ramsey Warns Young Adults About Bankruptcy, Family Loans

In October, Ramsey advised two young callers on The Ramsey Show, stressing that personal responsibility and stability are key to financial success.

Toby, 27, struggling with $14,000 in debt and homelessness, asked about filing for bankruptcy.

Ramsey said his money problems were symptoms of deeper issues and urged him to find steady work, stay sober and seek mentorship.

In another call, 24-year-old Jake revealed his wealthy parents were financing his $450,000 home.

Ramsey warned that borrowing from family can create financial and emotional strain, advising him to use his own savings and get a traditional mortgage instead.

