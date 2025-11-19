Dave Ramsey Warns Engaged Couples To Take Pre-Marital Counseling Seriously : 'You Wouldn't Try To Run A Marathon Without Adequate Preparation'

Financial expert Dave Ramsey urged engaged couples to take pre-marital counseling seriously, arguing that even long-term relationships require structured preparation before tying the knot.

Even Long-Term Couples Need Structured Counseling

Ramsey's remarks came in response to a letter from a listener named Grant, who said he and his fiancée had known each other for more than a decade and wondered whether counseling was still necessary, reported KTAR News.

Ramsey rejected that assumption, saying preparation is essential regardless of history.

"I'm a big believer in pre-marital counseling, no matter how long a couple has been dating or how long they've known each other," he wrote.

"You wouldn't try to run a marathon without adequate preparation, right? So, why on earth would you promise yourself to someone else in something that's supposed to last a lifetime without properly preparing yourself?"

Four Core Topics Ramsey Says Every Couple Must Agree On

Ramsey stressed that meaningful counseling goes far beyond a quick meeting with a pastor. He said couples should work through four foundational areas: money, kids, religion and in-laws.

"Be honest, no matter how embarrassing everything may be," he advised, especially when discussing finances.

On children, he urged couples to align on timing, discipline and expectations.

He added that shared faith often boosts long-term stability and that clear boundaries with in-laws can prevent future conflict.

Ramsey Highlights Marital Strains Over Boundaries, Behavior

Brittany, 23, told "The Ramsey Show" that her husband let his mother take over their budget and dismissed her objections, prompting Ramsey to call it a "boundary violation."

Co-Host Rachel Cruze to urge counseling. Ramsey said the issue was a lack of respect, not money.

In a separate call, Jennifer from Fort Wayne said her husband and business partner behaved explosively at their $5 million veterinary practice and refused to change.

Ramsey called him "emotionally 14" and warned that both the marriage and the business were in jeopardy without counseling and personal growth.

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

Photo courtesy: Shutterstock/ II.studio