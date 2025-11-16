Warren Buffett's Simple Advice For New Investors: Start With An S&P 500 Index Fund

Investment guru Warren Buffett offers a straightforward solution for the one-third of Americans who are reluctant to invest in stocks: begin with an S&P 500 index fund.

“My regular recommendation has been a low-cost S&P 500 index fund,” Buffett wrote in his 2017 letter to Berkshire Hathaway shareholders.

This counsel encourages individuals to commence investing, no matter the amount, and develop habits that can result in substantial savings over time.

“Over the years, I’ve often been asked for investment advice, and in the process of answering I’ve learned a good deal about human behavior,” he said in the letter.

According to a recent survey, a significant number of Americans avoid investing due to insufficient funds, lack of investing knowledge, and fear of potential losses.

Buffett’s advice aims to alleviate these concerns by suggesting a low-cost S&P 500 index fund, which mirrors the performance of roughly the 500 largest stocks in the US.

Buffett’s recommendation also demystifies the investment process. Investing in an index fund requires minimal knowledge as the funds passively remain in a diversified group of stocks for years. For those seeking additional advice, financial advisors are available to provide answers.

"When trillions of dollars are managed by Wall Streeters charging high fees, it will usually be the managers who reap outsized profits, not the clients. Both large and small investors should stick with low-cost index funds," Buffett shared in the letter.

Despite apprehensions about losing money, historical data reveals that the S&P 500 has consistently bounced back from its downturns.

While S&P 500 index funds are a recommended starting point, other investment products like all-world index funds are also viable options. The crucial point, as financial planner Chris Chen points out, is to initiate investing.

Buffett’s advice comes at a time when many Americans are hesitant to invest due to various concerns. His suggestion of starting with a low-cost S&P 500 index fund simplifies the investment process, making it accessible to a wider audience.

This approach not only encourages more people to start investing but also promotes financial literacy and long-term savings.

The emphasis on starting to invest, regardless of the amount, could potentially lead to a shift in the investment landscape, with more individuals participating in the stock market.

