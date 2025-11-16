Ramsey Experts Slam Adult Siblings Who Skip Paying Family Phone Bills, Urge Callers To Stop Being 'Doormat'

On an episode of the Ramsey show, co-hosts George Kamel and Ken Coleman advised a caller on how to handle adult siblings who stopped paying their share of a family phone plan.

Caller Confesses To Paying Entire Family’s Phone Bill

On Saturday, the caller, Nicholas, explained that he had been covering the full cost of a shared family phone plan after the designated account owner and another sibling failed to pay their portions.

"Everyone agreed to pay their portion. I started paying the monthly bill to prevent recurring overdue bills and plan cancellations. Since then, that sibling hasn’t paid their portion." Nicholas wrote in his letter.

Experts Warn Of Toxic Codependency

Ken responded bluntly, saying, "Oh boy, Nicholas, you’ve become a doormat."

George added, "We don’t gift when we’re resentful and we think it’s going to put a band-aid on it. This is not the spirit of giving." The hosts emphasized that the arrangement created a toxic codependency.

"They realize they can get a free phone plan out of the deal and still be friends with you," George said.

Ken noted, "everybody jokes about it. They’re all laughing at him."

George recommended a clear boundary: “Draw a line here and go, ‘Hey guys, I'm going to get my own phone plan. I'm out. You guys can figure it out.”

“There’s really no benefit here for everyone being on the same plan and different households. It’s messy," he added.

Financial Boundaries And Family Conflicts On The Ramsey Show

Callers on The Ramsey Show shared difficult financial dilemmas that highlighted the need for boundaries and responsible money management.

Serena from Raleigh struggled with her husband over $137,000 in student loan debt and $2,000 a month she paid for her retired parents, while her siblings contributed nothing.

Dave Ramsey called the situation toxic and urged solutions that did not rely solely on her.

Michael from Georgia asked if it was appropriate to cut a financially irresponsible adult child out of his will.

Ramsey confirmed it was, stressing the decision should protect rather than punish, and co-host John Delony advised handling the situation with compassion and respect.

Another caller faced conflict with her unmarried partner over an $850,000 malpractice settlement.

Ramsey and co-host Rachel Cruze emphasized that the money belonged to her and warned against manipulation and guilt-tripping.

These cases underscored the importance of setting financial boundaries, protecting personal assets, and managing family money conflicts responsibly.

