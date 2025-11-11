EXCLUSIVE: Brokerages Using AI To Help Customers - 'At The Forefront Of Where We're Heading'

The growing use of artificial intelligence for traders and trading platforms was one of the key topics addressed at the Benzinga Fintech Day & Awards 2025 in New York on Nov. 10, 2025.

A panel of experts in the fields of brokers and data providers shared the ways their companies are using artificial intelligence and where the sector is headed.

AI Growth Unprecedented

The rise of artificial intelligence as a tool to help investors make better investment decisions and potentially replace the need to talk to financial advisors has arrived and is likely here to stay, according to the panel.

"AI is definitely at the forefront of where we're heading," Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) Senior Manager of Market Data Ray Poloncic told the audience.

Poloncic said AI can help the sector move forward. "There's gonna be a lot of creativity."

Taresh Batra of Range said it’s not just automation making things faster; it's also the reasoning element.

"What we're seeing with AI is sometimes unprecedented," Batra said. "This is a revolutionary technology."

Quinton Pike of Massive said that brokers can offer more experiences with AI.

Michael Arbus of Moomoo Canada said AI is helping his company give investors a chance to make informed decisions on their own.

Humans Vs. AI

A large portion of the panel discussion centered on whether there is still a need for human financial advisors or if that role is going away.

Batra highlighted Rai, a tool introduced by Range designed to replace investment managers. Rai can understand users’ goals, tax situations, objectives, and spending patterns.

While some users want to talk to a human, Batra doesn't believe the sector is moving backward or away from AI and automated tools. For members at Range, Batra said the critical thing isn't whether it’s humans or AI; members only care if things work.

"When things work, they work."

Pike said Massive is building the data for models used by humans and AI. "We provide data for everyone."

Pike added that the important thing is to provide personalized experiences for users and insights to help them make the right decisions.

Poloncic said the transition began years ago with the rise of discount brokerages, which have now become the primary brokerages for users. As younger users enter the investing space, AI and tools are key to customer acquisition.

"Younger people want the right tool sets," Poloncic said.

Arbus said the need for full-service platforms has diminished, and that discount brokerages are here to stay. The Moomoo Canada CEO added that big banks and large brokerages ignored discount brokerages for a long time, companies that can now compete with a much lower budget.

