Shaquille O'Neal's Parenting Strategy: Sons Must Leave Home at 18, Daughters Can Stay Indefinitely: 'I Like My Girls a Little Bit Better'

NBA superstar Shaquille O’Neal once disclosed his unconventional parenting approach, stating that he prompts his sons to leave home at 18, while his daughters are allowed to stay as long as they wish.

During a podcast, O’Neal expressed a partiality for his daughters, saying, “I like my girls a little bit better,” and further explained, “Because as a man you have to protect, provide and love your woman. I trust them more because they're more sensitive, they're more caring and they're thinkers.”

The rules in O’Neal’s household mirror these sentiments. He instructs his sons, “When y'all get 18 you all got to go. Girls can stay as long as they want.” He motivates his daughters to seek higher education at their own speed and is ready to finance their academics.

Why It Matters: O’Neal’s parenting approach underscores the importance he places on traditional gender roles and the different expectations he has for his sons and daughters.

His philosophy reflects a traditional view of masculinity and femininity.

