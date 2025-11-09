Executives Are Going All In On AI

Wall Street might be wondering if the "AI trade" is running out of steam, but corporate America clearly hasn't gotten the memo.

Companies in Goldman's AI equity basket have already issued $141 billion in new debt this year. With Google, Meta, and Microsoft all raising CapEx on recent earnings calls, that number will only keep rising.

Why? Because people are using AI, investors are rewarding it, and it provides a new growth opportunity that companies are quickly trying to corner and take advantage of.

In fact, according to a new Wharton survey of 800 business leaders at companies with more than 1,000 employees, almost everyone is using AI now. A staggering 82% of executives now use generative AI weekly — up from 37% last year — and nearly half use it every day.

And it's not just companies embracing AI. From boardrooms to living rooms, more people are turning to AI tools — not just to boost productivity, but to make real-life decisions, including financial ones. As noted a few weeks ago, a recent Pearl.com survey found that nearly 1 in 5 Americans lost over $100 after following financial advice from an AI chatbot.

That gap between usefulness and understanding is where professionals still matter most.

Efficiency vs. Relationships

Executives are leaning into AI for efficiency, but Wharton's researchers note that real long-term value comes not from cost-cutting, but from creativity — using AI to design new products, improve client experiences, and build stronger relationships.

It's a useful parallel for financial advisors, too. There's no shortage of AI tools promising faster research, better content, and more tools and resources. But efficiency only gets you so far. The real opportunity lies in using these tools to deepen relationships, not replace them. For advisors, it's an opportunity to leverage AI to create new ways to educate, engage, and deliver advice.

The Generational Shift

If you're worried about AI taking away all the jobs, the good news is that the survey found that senior leaders expect AI to create more junior jobs than eliminate them. Nearly half expect to hire more interns and entry-level staff, not fewer. It turns out "AI anxiety" — especially among Gen Z — may be overstated. The next generation of workers isn't being replaced; they're being asked to make the most of it.

For advisors, that's a cue. Your next intern or associate may already be fluent in AI. Rather than fearing it, harness that skill to make your firm smarter and more responsive. Those who leverage AI to enhance relationships, mentor the next generation, and create meaningful client experiences will be the ones who not just survive the AI wave but come out on top.

