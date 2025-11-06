Kevin O'Leary Says This Common Relationship Move Is 'Financial Suicide'

Kevin O'Leary, the investor and "Shark Tank" personality, used a short video on X on Wednesday to advise young couples against combining money or housing with a partner unless you're married and deliberately building a life together.

Kevin O’Leary Warns About Early Co-Living

Reposting a clip he first shared in May, he cautioned that sharing a roof and accounts too early creates legal and financial risks that can be costly if the relationship ends. "The worst thing you can do is buy a home with somebody you’re not married to. That’s really stupid. Don’t do that. Very, very dumb," he said in the video.

O'Leary argued that the rationale is straightforward that co-owning a home or merging finances exposes people to liabilities and disputes without the protections many married couples put in place.

Call For Separate Finances And Legal Safeguards

In a Fox News appearance last March, he said he "forbids" couples from merging finances and urges them to keep distinct credit scores, bank accounts and investment portfolios. He also says he "forces" prenuptial and cohabitation agreements within his family.

O'Leary also warned that losing a separate financial identity can be disastrous if a breakup or death occurs and cited divorce risk as a reason to keep assets separate. O’Leary frames individual accounts and prenups as practical safeguards, fighting personal finance guru Dave Ramsey’s advice on the matter.

Former ‘Shark Tank’ Man Urges Frank Money Talk

While Wednesday's clip was short and blunt, O'Leary has previously encouraged transparent conversations about money, credit histories, spending habits and long-term goals, arguing that early disclosure can speed up relationships, whereas secrecy or poor planning can derail them. He has praised Gen Z for being more willing to discuss finances openly.

Some experts say the ideal setup depends on the couple and note that communication on finances predicts stability. Still, surveys highlight that financial stress and secrecy can strain relationships, echoing O'Leary's emphasis on planning and transparency.

Photo courtesy: Kathy Hutchins / Shutterstock.com

