Dave Ramsey Blasts Parents Who Took Money From Underage Kids, Calls It '100% Disgusting' Financial Abuse, Urges Couple To Cut Ties

Financial expert Dave Ramsey didn't hold back after a caller revealed his wife's parents had been taking money from their underage daughters to cover basic bills, calling the situation "100% disgusting" and a form of financial abuse.

Caller Reveals Parents Took Cash From Kids To Pay Bills

During an episode of The Ramsey Show on Sunday, a caller named Cody told Ramsey and co-host Dr. John Delony that his wife's parents had been asking their three daughters, ages 10, 12 and 17, for money to pay for groceries and household bills.

According to Cody, the 10-year-old, handed over $400 she earned from dog-sitting, while the 17-year-old "loaned" her parents $1,000.

He said his father-in-law's struggling business left them about $10,000 short every month.

Delony immediately expressed concern, saying, "If you've got a 10-year-old saying, ‘Dad needs my dog-sitting money for groceries,' I would insert myself into that situation."

Ramsey Condemns Parents' Behavior As Financial Abuse

Ramsey agreed, condemning the parents' actions. "What you're describing is 100% disgusting," he said. "They’re just abusing them financially."

Both hosts advised the caller's wife, not him, to gently confront her parents, perhaps over coffee, to express concern rather than anger.

They urged the couple not to give the parents money but to offer financial coaching or guidance instead.

“Don't throw good money after bad,” Ramsey said. "We only give into situations where we create a sustainable story."

Ramsey Says Financial Fix Starts With Responsibility, Not Quick Escape

Ramsey told two callers in deep debt that bankruptcy wasn't the solution, urging them to rebuild their lives through work, discipline, and unity.

One caller, Toby, 27, was $14,000 in debt and homeless for eight months.

Ramsey said his financial struggles reflected deeper personal issues, advising him to find steady work and stay sober instead of filing for bankruptcy.

Another caller, John from North Carolina, admitted he and his wife owed nearly $1 million after his business collapsed.

Ramsey, joined by co-host Rachel Cruze, warned that financial stress could "destroy your marriage" if they didn't stay united.

Ramsey emphasized that real recovery starts with personal responsibility, not legal shortcuts — a reminder that lasting financial freedom begins with stability, discipline, and hard choices.

