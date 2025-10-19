New Survey Reveals Financial Advisors Are Surprisingly Optimistic

While the stock market continues to soar and indexes keep setting records, this year hasn't exactly been a smooth ride with the rollercoaster of tariff and trade wars, interest rate uncertainty, geopolitical tension and more.

With all the noise, investors remain on edge and high alert. And yet, when you ask financial advisors how things are going, many say the same thing — they're optimistic.

A new survey from U.S. News-AdvisorFinder shows that financial advisors are going into next year with a positive outlook — not just for markets, but for their clients’ overall financial well-being.

The Advisor Outlook Index polled advisors across the country on topics ranging from retirement readiness to taxes and technology adoption. Despite ongoing concerns about inflation, interest rates, and market volatility, the responses show a profession that's steady — and in many cases, confident.

Here's what stood out:

Retirement Readiness : 72% of advisors believe their clients will be better prepared to reach retirement goals over the next year. That's a striking number, given the backdrop of Social Security worries and inflation. Roughly 15% said clients would be "much better" prepared, and 57% said "somewhat better."



: 72% of advisors believe their clients will be better prepared to reach retirement goals over the next year. That's a striking number, given the backdrop of Social Security worries and inflation. Roughly 15% said clients would be "much better" prepared, and 57% said "somewhat better." Taxes : Half of advisors expect client tax burdens to lighten in the coming year — likely in response to provisions in the One Big Beautiful Bill Act, which includes expanded deductions and exemptions for certain groups. Only 7% predicted a heavier tax load with 50% predicting a lighter burden. The rest (44%) said no meaningful change.



: Half of advisors expect client tax burdens to lighten in the coming year — likely in response to provisions in the One Big Beautiful Bill Act, which includes expanded deductions and exemptions for certain groups. Only 7% predicted a heavier tax load with 50% predicting a lighter burden. The rest (44%) said no meaningful change. Artificial Intelligence : 80% of advisors say they're now using AI in their firms. Most use it for admin tasks — meeting notes, proposal generation, data entry — while others are applying it to research, content, and client communication.



: 80% of advisors say they're now using AI in their firms. Most use it for admin tasks — meeting notes, proposal generation, data entry — while others are applying it to research, content, and client communication. AUM Growth: 59% of advisors expect their assets under management to grow by more than 10% in the next 12 months, while 39% expect growth between 1%-10%. Just 2% believe AUM will be flat. Older advisors (ages 45–64) were more bullish than their younger peers.

The Takeaway

It's not every day you see optimism this broad-based — especially in a profession that tends to reward caution. What this survey suggests is that advisors, despite the noise, still believe in the fundamentals: clear planning, consistent strategy, and staying engaged with clients.

It also points to a gap between public sentiment and professional perspective. While many Americans are anxious about retirement and the economy, advisors are seeing real progress — not just in portfolios, but in client behavior. That may reflect stronger planning habits, better tools, or just more awareness around what it takes to retire securely.

And it's worth noting that the profession itself is evolving quickly. With AI tools becoming part of daily workflows and tax policy shifting again, staying informed may be just as important as staying steady.

