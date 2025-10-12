Mark Cuban On His Kids And Downsides of His Wealth: 'Sometimes I Think They Don't Like It, Not That They Want To Be Poor, But It Sets An Expectation'

Billionaire Mark Cuban has voiced his concerns about the influence of his substantial wealth on his children’s lives and their personal achievements.

Cuban, who has an estimated net worth of $5.7 billion, shared his apprehensions about the expectations his wealth imposes on his children during a chat with TikToker Bobbi Althoff on “The Really Good Podcast”.

Cuban, a father to three children aged between 13 and 20, expressed that his wealth often leads to preconceived notions about his children. He aspires for his children to carve out their own careers and life paths without being constantly compared to him.

“Sometimes I think [the money is] the part they don't like,” Cuban said. “Not that they want to be poor, but it sets an expectation … it's how other people see them.”

Known for his entrepreneurial spirit, Cuban urges his children to strive for their own accomplishments, rather than depending on his reputation or wealth.

Also Read: Mark Cuban Reveals What He’d Do As A Gen Zer to Get Ahead—Even While Sleeping: ‘If I Was 16, 18, 20, 21 Starting Today, I Would Spend Every Waking Minute Learning It’

He motivates his kids to use their own money, earned from chores or jobs, to purchase non-essential items.

Cuban also revealed that his 13-year-old son is treading his entrepreneurial path, selling candy bars to classmates and understanding the concept of business costs.

The remarks from Cuban highlight the distinct challenges that children of affluent individuals encounter. The expectations set by their parents’ success can often result in unnecessary pressure and scrutiny.

Cuban’s approach to parenting emphasizes self-reliance and personal success, principles he hopes will guide his children in their own life journeys.

The entrepreneurial activities of his son suggest that Cuban’s values are already shaping the next generation of business leaders.

Read Next

Mark Cuban Shares His Top Strategies for Protecting Wealth After Hitting Millionaire Status