Dave Ramsey Hosts Says Yes To Comfort Spending — But Only If These 5 Financial Green Lights Are On

Financial guru Dave Ramsey co-hosts Jade Warshaw and Dr. John Delony say it's perfectly fine to spend on small luxuries, so long as your essential financial responsibilities are covered first.

Caller Shares Struggle With Spending On Comfort

Caller Kevin reached out for financial advice, asking how to balance spending on non-essential comforts without going overboard.

Kevin shared, "I recently bought my first economy plus seat on a flight… it was just something I didn't really want to spend extra money on. The flight was 20 million times more comfortable."

Experts Offer Practical Financial Guidelines For Splurging

Dr. Delony reassured Kevin, saying, "Feeling better is okay… if you're going on a work trip and pay extra for legroom so you can sleep and perform better, that's just a fact. If you can pay cash for it, do it."

Jade provided a practical framework, explaining a five-step checklist she calls "green lights" before splurging: being out of debt, budgeting, carrying proper insurance, saving for the future, and prioritizing generosity.

"If all five are green lights," she said, "buy the upgraded seat. Spend money on fun, upgrades, and new experiences—vacations, concerts, better furniture, or clothes. That's what money is for: to improve life quality."

See Also: Trump's Tariffs Are Hitting America Harder Than Its Rivals, Trade Data Show

Ramsey Urged Americans To Ditch Debt And Take Control Of Their Finances

Earlier this year, Ramsey slammed Americans for poor money habits and debt-driven lifestyles.

He argued that financial hardship often stems not from low income but from mismanagement.

"You're not broke because you don't make enough," he wrote. "You're broke because you give your income to everyone else."

Ramsey also criticized reliance on credit cards, car loans, and student debt, calling them "stupid on steroids."

He warned against borrowing for luxury home upgrades and urged people to think critically about spending.

Ramsey advised creating a zero-based budget, paying cash for purchases, and using the debt snowball method to regain control.

He reminded followers, "Your income is your #1 wealth-building tool. If you keep it, budget it, and invest it, you can break the paycheck-to-paycheck cycle and finally get ahead."

Loading... Loading...

Read Next:

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

Photo courtesy: Shutterstock

