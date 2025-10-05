Mark Cuban's Advice for Founders: 'The Longer You Can Hold Out Before You Raise Money, The Richer You Are Going To Be'

Last month billionaire investor Mark Cuban shared some valuable advice for entrepreneurs, emphasizing the importance of sweat equity over the pursuit of investors.

At the Clover x Shark Tank Summit, Cuban underscored the significance of bootstrapping and customer acquisition as opposed to fundraising.

“The only reason I’m a billionaire is because I started off bootstrapping,” Cuban shared with Inc.com. He advised entrepreneurs to concentrate on organic business growth, even if it takes longer, as it allows them to retain ownership.

Speaking with the outlet, Cuban cautioned entrepreneurs about the temptation of securing external investors, stating that it may not always be the best course for a company.

He urged entrepreneurs to avoid situations where they might have to accept potentially unfavorable funding offers that could lead to a significant loss of ownership.

“The longer you can hold out before you raise money, the richer you are going to be,” Cuban stated. He also suggested that when the time comes to raise funds, entrepreneurs should explore nontraditional avenues such as crowdfunding and grants.

However, Cuban reminded entrepreneurs that securing funding is not without its responsibilities. “Raising money is not an accomplishment, it’s an obligation.” He emphasized the need to focus on cash flow over sales and the importance of keeping costs low.

Cuban’s advice comes at a time when many entrepreneurs are heavily reliant on external funding to kickstart their ventures.

His emphasis on bootstrapping and organic growth serves as a reminder that maintaining ownership can lead to greater wealth in the long run.

Furthermore, his warning about the obligations that come with raising funds highlights the importance of financial discipline and the need to prioritize cash flow over sales. This advice could potentially reshape the way entrepreneurs approach business growth and funding.

