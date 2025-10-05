Kevin O'Leary Reveals Steve Jobs-Inspired Productivity Hack: How Focusing On 3 Daily Tasks Can Transform Your Business, Life

Kevin O'Leary, the "Mr. Wonderful" investor from Shark Tank, shared a productivity strategy inspired by Steve Jobs, urging entrepreneurs to prioritize three essential tasks each day to achieve extraordinary results.

Kevin O'Leary Credits Steve Jobs For Life-Changing Productivity Advice

On Friday, O'Leary posted on X, sharing insights from a video interview where he credited Jobs with teaching him the value of distinguishing the "signal" from the "noise."

He explained, "There are three things you have to get done today, and that's the signal. Everything that stops you from doing that is the noise."

He added, "There's always somebody reaching out to you, or you wanna watch YouTube… you can't do that. You have to be 80% signal, 20% noise. That changed me forever."

How Focusing On Three Daily Tasks Can Drive Exponential Business Growth

O'Leary clarified that these three tasks are not long-term goals or vague ambitions—they are the specific actions you must complete in the next 18–24 hours to move your business forward.

Once these top-priority tasks are finished, new critical tasks emerge the next day, creating a cycle of continuous productivity.

He emphasized, "When you know what you gotta get done today and you do it, nothing stops you. Those three things, when completed daily, create extraordinary outcomes. And when you repeat this, your business goes geometric."

See Also: Amazon, Google Not Far Behind, But Dan Ives Says Microsoft ‘Clearly Leading’ In These Segments — $600 Price Target Is ‘Probably’ Conservative

O'Leary Urges Students To Skip Consulting, Avoid Family Financial Risks

O'Leary warned against mixing family with money, advising that loans or borrowings with in-laws should be avoided and money should only be gifted once.

He emphasized that repeated financial dealings with extended family could cause problems.

In July, O'Leary urged Harvard students to forgo traditional consulting careers and start their own businesses.

Serving as an Executive Fellow, he argued that spending two years in consulting could limit career growth, as consultants are often perceived as indecisive.

The founder of SoftKey Software Products highlighted the value of an entrepreneurial mindset: "If you want to drift into hell on Earth, stay 24 months in a consulting firm and you are tainted meat for the rest of your life."

O'Leary combined his advice on careers and finances, reinforcing practical lessons for both professional and personal success.

Loading... Loading...

Read Next:

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

Photo courtesy: Kathy Hutchins on Shutterstock.com