Dave Ramsey Advises Daughter Torn Over Giving Retired Father Money After He Sold Her Million-Dollar Childhood Home: 'You Don't Have An Obligation'

Financial guru Dave Ramsey weighed in on a daughter's dilemma after her father, a retired 73-year-old living on Social Security, requested a portion of her rental profits despite having previously sold her childhood home for far below market value.

Daughter Inherits Childhood Home For Half Its Value

On an episode of The Ramsey Show on Sunday, caller Jenna explained that she and her older brother inherited their childhood home in 2021 through a parent-to-child sale.

The home, worth approximately $1.3 million at the time, was sold to them for $450,000, including a $50,000 cash payment and assumption of the remaining mortgage.

Father Requests Monthly Rental Profit Despite Past Generosity

Now 73 and living on Social Security, her father asked the siblings for $400 each month from the rental profits. "We make about $3,400 a month in profit off the rent," Jenna said. "My dad reached out to us and asked if we could give him $400… I didn't feel good about it."

Ramsey responded directly: "You don't have an obligation at all morally, ethically, spiritually, anything. But if someone had given me a half-million-dollar gift and in return they're asking for $200… I would not think anything about giving them $200."

He cautioned Jenna to set boundaries, especially if she suspected her younger brother might benefit unfairly. "Dad, I want to make sure you’re okay. I’m happy to do this, but I’m not happy to give my little brother money because he sits on his butt," Ramsey said.

Family Money Conflicts Spark Tough Advice From Ramsey

In April, a grieving mother explained how an $850,000 malpractice settlement following the death of her baby caused turmoil with her partner of 10 years.

While she wanted to invest the $500,000 she would net after attorney fees for her children's future, he demanded control of the money, claiming he "provides daily" for the household.

Ramsey stressed that not being married created the complication, saying, "I have three children to watch after and I don't have a husband. … No, I'm not giving this to a guy who can just leave."

Co-host Rachel Cruze added that the partner's demands were manipulative and that the money was not his to claim.

In June, a caller named Grant from Houston described how his 59-year-old brother had repeatedly drained their elderly parents' resources.

The situation escalated when his father, in his 80s, was persuaded to take out a home equity loan instead of selling investments.

Ramsey criticized the move, while co-host John Delony called the brother "a mooch" and urged Grant to have an honest conversation with his parents about ending the cycle of financial enabling.

