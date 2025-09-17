Kevin O'Leary Once Admitted He Wasn't The Best Dad — But The Shark Gave Himself A '10 Out Of 10' Score In One Key Area

Kevin O'Leary, best known as a "Shark Tank" investor, once admitted he wasn't always present as a father but insists he earned a perfect score when it came to providing for his family.

O'Leary Calls Himself A ‘6 Out of 10’ Dad

In a video posted on social media in June, O'Leary acknowledged the trade-offs of entrepreneurship.

"Marriage is one thing, but then the question is, are you a good family man?" he said.

He explained that during his children's early years, his wife carried most of the parenting load while he focused on building his businesses.

"When my kids were young, I was probably a six out of 10," O'Leary admitted. But when it came to financial responsibility, he gave himself top marks: "As a provider, I'm taking 10 out of 10."

He highlighted that financial stability is essential in a marriage. "If you have financial stress in a marriage, you're going to get divorced. It's the number one reason people get divorced, not infidelity — it's financial stress," O'Leary said.

See Also: Elon Musk Agrees With Cathie Wood: Tesla Is ‘Largest AI Project On Earth' Amid Robotaxi Vision, Samsung Chip Deal Buzz

Obama And Cuban Echo The Struggle

O'Leary's reflections mirror the sacrifices made by other leaders.

Former President Barack Obama once said success often requires giving up balance, recalling his grueling 18-month campaign, where Michelle Obama managed family life largely on her own.

After taking office, he made a rule to eat dinner at 6:30 p.m. nightly with his wife and daughters, saying it grounded him and gave him perspective.

Billionaire Mark Cuban also shared that during the early years of his career, he went seven years without taking a vacation. "I was broke as f***," Cuban said, adding that relentless focus was key to building his first company, MicroSolutions.

O'Leary's Tough-Love Lesson For His Son

O'Leary previously also shared how he pushed his son, Trevor, to take responsibility for his future.

"My son asked me about his trust fund. I told him it ends when school does. No grades, no cash," O'Leary recalled. "The look on his face was horror."

He said he repeated advice from his mother: "The dead bird under the nest never learns to fly."

That pressure, O'Leary said, motivated Trevor to improve his grades and earn admission to Harvard University. "Entitlement ruins ambition. I ripped it out early," he added.

Loading... Loading...

Read Next:

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

Photo Courtesy: Kathy Hutchins on Shutterstock.com