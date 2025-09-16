Dave Ramsey Confronts Caller Earning $150,000 With 7 Kids, Says You Don't Have A Money Problem, You Have A Chaos Problem

On Monday, personal finance expert Dave Ramsey addressed a caller's concerns about saving "too much" money, telling her that the real issue was not income but a lack of budgeting and organization.

Caller With Seven Kids Struggles Despite Six-Figure Income

The caller, Denise, said on The Ramsey Show that she and her husband earn $150,000 annually, have seven children, no debt, a paid-off home, and a sizable retirement fund, but still feel financially "super tight."

Dave Ramsey Blames Chaos, Not Savings

Ramsey pressed for details, asking, "Are the kids eating?" When Denise confirmed, he asked, "So you're saving so much that you're not budgeting properly for groceries?" Denise explained they sometimes dip into savings for everyday expenses like groceries and insurance.

Ramsey responded, "You don't have a money problem—you have a chaos and disorganization problem. If you will start the month before it begins, get the EveryDollar budget, and assign every dollar a job, you will find you have enough."

Ramsey noted that their take-home pay seemed lower than expected due to excess tax withholding and stressed the importance of a detailed monthly budget.

"You're throwing money in savings and hoping you can live with what's left over," he said.

Ramsey Offers Advice On Bankable Loans And Relationship Money Conflicts

Ramsey gave guidance to two listeners on managing major life decisions involving money.

He advised 27-year-old Michael from Atlanta against buying a $1 million ice business, explaining that lenders would see him as high-risk due to debt, lack of assets, and living with his parents.

"No bank is going to loan you this. You don't have the assets; you don't have the income, you're not bankable," Ramsey said, stressing that demonstrating financial stability and creditworthiness is essential for securing loans.

In a separate case, Ramsey counseled 30-year-old Lauren to consider ending her long-term relationship after years of her partner's poor money habits.

While Lauren had followed Ramsey's Baby Steps for years, paying off debt, building an emergency fund, and buying a car with cash, her 49-year-old boyfriend remained financially irresponsible.

Ramsey and co-host Rachel Cruze emphasized that misaligned financial values, not just money, can make a relationship unsustainable and recommended reading Necessary Endings by Dr. Henry Cloud to navigate her decision.

