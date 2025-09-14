Retirement Confidence Falls With 1 In 3 Americans Delaying Retirement Now

The retirement dream is feeling less certain these days, not just as a long-term goal, but as a financial reality for most Americans.

According to recent surveys from New York Life and Payroll Integrations, data shows just how much confidence has slipped. Roughly one in three U.S. adults are delaying retirement, and more than half have made changes to their plans — whether that means working longer, paying down debt, or simply trying to stay afloat. Inflation and economic uncertainty are the biggest culprits according to respondents.

While 87% of workers say they're contributing to a retirement plan, 36% noted that they started saving later than they wanted to and that rising costs continue to hinder consistent contributions. While many are doing what they can to save, over a third have already tapped into savings, often to cover emergencies or manage debt. Younger workers, especially Gen Z, are the most likely to do so, raising concerns about long-term habits being disrupted early.

At the same time, only 45% of people have factored in healthcare and long-term care costs, and nearly one-third aren't confident their savings will last through retirement.

So where does this leave advisors?

This moment calls for both perspective and personalization. Clients may still be optimistic about their future, but that optimism isn't always rooted in financial reality. Helping clients test their assumptions — around spending, timelines, longevity, and market risk — is more important than ever. And it's not just about projections. It's about making the plan feel doable, even in a noisy economic environment.

When it comes to generations, here are key nuances to consider:

Millennials are more confident, but often juggling competing goals.

Gen X is feeling the crunch and may be the most underprepared.

Gen Z is just getting started — and already dipping into savings.

Retirement hasn't lost its importance, but for many, it's becoming more complex and fragile. However, with clear and steady guidance, advisors can help turn uncertainty into action. There is no better time to start than now, as waiting often makes the problem harder to solve.

