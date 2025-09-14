Jamie Dimon Says JPMorgan's Next CEO Should Be a 'Pied Piper,' Not The Smartest In The Room

Jamie Dimon, the long-standing CEO of JPMorgan Chase, has shed light on the qualities he is looking for in his successor. He places a high value on leadership capabilities, rather than just intellect.

Dimon, who has led JPMorgan Chase & Co. JPM for close to two decades, is seeking a successor who can effectively lead and inspire the company’s massive workforce of over 300,000.

According to him, the individual should be able to navigate the company through both prosperous and challenging economic periods.

Dimon’s announcement last year that his retirement was on the horizon came as a surprise to analysts, as he had previously always stated it was five years away.

While he intends to stay on as chairman at JPMorgan after his successor is appointed, he recognizes the significant responsibilities the new CEO will have to take on, reports the Fortune.

When questioned about the qualities he is looking for in his successor, Dimon highlighted “the heart and the soul, and curiosity and work ethic and respect.” He expressed his belief that the smartest person is not necessarily the one with the highest IQ, but the one who can bring out the best in everyone.

“Really, the smartest person in the room is the person who gets the most out of everybody. They may not be as smart as everybody, we have some brilliant people who work here, I'm not as good at certain things as some of those people, but they're the pied piper, they're the coach," he told the outlet.

JPMorgan has proposed several potential successors, including Jennifer Piepszak, Troy Rohrbaugh, Marianne Lake, Mary Erdoes, and Daniel Pinto. However, Piepszak has stated her preference for a senior operating role and has declined consideration for the CEO position.

Dimon has indicated that while he expects the next CEO to be an internal candidate, the bank would also consider external candidates as a “discipline.”

He did not provide a specific timeline for the transition, stating it would happen when the successor is ready and it’s time for him to step down.

The selection of a new CEO for JPMorgan Chase, one of the largest banking institutions in the world, will undoubtedly have far-reaching implications.

Dimon’s emphasis on leadership qualities over intellect in his successor suggests a shift in the traditional banking leadership paradigm. This could potentially influence the selection processes in other major financial institutions in the future.

