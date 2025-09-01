Dave Ramsey Tells Divorced Dad Earning $86,000 To Ditch Mobile Home, Pay Off Truck Debt, Save For A Real House That Builds Wealth

Personal finance expert Dave Ramsey told a caller on his Sunday show that living in a mobile home may offer temporary relief after hardship, but it is no path to long-term financial stability.

Divorced Father Shares Mobile Home Struggles And Financial Progress

The caller, a 35-year-old divorced father earning $86,000 a year, explained that he lives with his children in a mobile home gifted by his parents and placed on land owned by his aunt.

He admitted feeling ashamed of the arrangement despite having no housing payments.

Ramsey acknowledged the caller's struggles, saying, "Hey, you've been through hell and you needed a soft spot to land on. That doesn't mean we want to stay there."

Ramsey Urges Debt Payoff, Emergency Savings, Homeownership

The father shared that he had maxed out his 401(k) and Roth IRA, saved $22,000, and carried only one debt a $15,000 truck loan.

Ramsey told him to pay off the truck immediately, build an emergency fund, and temporarily pause retirement contributions in order to save for a down payment on a house.

"There is nothing snobbish about telling you not to do mobile homes," Ramsey said. "A mobile home is like a car you sleep in. It goes down in value. Buy something that goes up in value."

Ramsey's Advice Spanned Divorce Settlements, Student Loans And Business Leadership

In May, Ramsey cautioned divorcing men against signing away home ownership through a quitclaim deed without addressing the mortgage.

He said many attorneys overlooked the risk of leaving the husband legally tied to debt despite no longer owning the property. "Most divorce attorneys make a huge legal error. I'm calling you boys and girls out," Ramsey said.

Earlier in August, a caller named Wendy asked on "The Ramsey Show" if she could receive more than half in a divorce after carrying her husband's $300,000 student loan debt for a decade.

Ramsey said the answer was likely no, laughing at her account of working two jobs while her husband refused extra shifts. With both their properties paid off and her income at $140,000, Wendy explained that her husband now wanted an equal split. "You put up with this for too long," Ramsey told her.

That same month, on Lewis Howes' "School of Greatness" podcast, Ramsey warned business leaders that hoarding wealth might stunt growth.

He stressed that generosity built trust, enhanced relationships, and even strengthened marriages. Recalling advice from a Kentucky pastor, Ramsey said he had never seen a tithing couple divorce in 40 years, adding, "When you were unselfish with your money, you were unselfish with your wife and you were unselfish with your husband."

