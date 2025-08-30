401(k) Hardship Withdrawals Rise To 4.8% As Expert Warns 'It Should Be A Last Resort'

Hardship withdrawals from 401(k) plans surged to 4.8% of participants in 2024, up from 3.6% in 2023, according to Vanguard Group Inc. data. The increase reflects growing financial pressure on American workers seeking immediate cash access.

Tax Penalties Make Early Access Costly

“It should really only be a last resort,” said Paul Brahim, certified financial planner and Financial Planning Association president, reported CNBC.

Traditional 401(k) withdrawals before age 59½ face income tax plus a 10% penalty unless qualifying for hardship exemptions. The compound interest lost makes early access “a very, very expensive way to access money,” Brahim said.

Legislative changes have simplified hardship withdrawal processes for “immediate and heavy” financial needs, contributing to increased usage.

Alternative Options Available Before Withdrawal

Financial advisors recommend exhausting other options first:

Vanguard research shows participants with $2,000 cash reserves contributed more to retirement accounts and made fewer early withdrawals 401(k) loans: Borrow up to $50,000 or 50% of vested balance at prime rate plus 1-2%, above prime rate of 7.5%

Borrow up to $50,000 or 50% of vested balance at prime rate plus 1-2%, above prime rate of 7.5% Home equity: Access 80-85% of home value at 8.22% average rate, per Bankrate

Policy Changes Add Complexity

President Donald Trump signed executive orders on August 7, allowing 401(k) plans to include cryptocurrencies and alternative investments. The orders direct the Department of Labor to reassess guidance restricting alternative assets in employer-sponsored retirement plans under the Employee Retirement Income Security Act.

Photo Courtesy: Tada Images on Shutterstock.com

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.